Zacks: Brokerages Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.85 million and the lowest is $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $35.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $140.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

HMLP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 180,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

