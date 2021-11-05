Zacks: Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post $4.95 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.41 and the lowest is ($0.84). iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 153,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.