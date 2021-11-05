Zacks: Brokerages Expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Post $4.95 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $14.41 and the lowest is ($0.84). iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,131.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.96) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.62. 153,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.93. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,872 shares of company stock worth $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

