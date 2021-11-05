Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $245.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will announce sales of $245.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $245.41 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $194.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $889.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.50 million to $889.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.41 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $657,944.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and have sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after purchasing an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 698.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 349,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 207,616 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,421,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 834,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,399. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

