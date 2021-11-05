Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.65. 1,070,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

