Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Announce $3.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to announce $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $3.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $16.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.04 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,924. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $113.10 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,904 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

