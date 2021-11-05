Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) to Hold

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BSBK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.17. 7,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,945. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.07. Bogota Financial has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Bogota Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bogota Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bogota Financial in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bogota Financial by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bogota Financial (BSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.