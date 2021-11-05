Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Get Corteva alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Corteva stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Corteva has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,155,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corteva (CTVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.