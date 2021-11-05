Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.68. Entravision Communications has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 193,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,382 shares of company stock worth $2,472,056. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

