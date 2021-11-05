Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Sell

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro stock opened at $97.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro has a twelve month low of $83.95 and a twelve month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Toro will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Toro by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of The Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,603,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Toro by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,428,000 after acquiring an additional 355,890 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

