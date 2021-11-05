Zacks Investment Research Lowers Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. “

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.60.

DEI stock opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 96.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,654,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,871,000 after acquiring an additional 290,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,371,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,539,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,129,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,681,000 after purchasing an additional 146,029 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

