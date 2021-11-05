Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 127,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $2,942,782.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 536,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,088,104.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

