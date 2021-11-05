Zacks Investment Research Lowers Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAR. B. Riley boosted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of SAR opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 102.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

