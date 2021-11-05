Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) to Hold

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

VERU has been the subject of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a P/E ratio of -867.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Veru by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

