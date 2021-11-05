Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Point is benefiting from growth in security subscriptions, aided by strong demand for its advanced solutions, primarily CloudGuard, Harmony, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions. Increased demands for network security gateways to support higher capacities are aiding the adoption of the company’s remote access VPN solutions. Several Infinity deals in various industries, including government, telecommunication and industrial are positives. Acquisitions have helped it to broaden its portfolio and enter newer markets, which have eventually driven its revenues. The company continues to win new customer accounts, which is boosting revenues. However, currency headwinds and high investments in marketing and sales were an overhang on margins. Intensifying competition in the cybersecurity market is concerning.”

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.33.

CHKP stock opened at $115.84 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $109.07 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after acquiring an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $71,375,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,108,000 after acquiring an additional 592,956 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after acquiring an additional 516,582 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

