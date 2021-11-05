Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) to “Buy”

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.98.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

