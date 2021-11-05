Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to “Strong-Buy”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Huntsman’s adjusted earnings and sales for the third quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company benefits from its investment in downstream businesses and differentiated product innovation. It is committed to expand its downstream specialty and formulation businesses. It is also shifting its methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) business from components to differentiated systems that have higher margins. Huntsman’s Polyurethanes segment is well placed for strong upside in the long term on the back of its focus on ramping up its high-value differentiated downstream portfolio. Acquisitions are also expected to offer significant synergies. Huntsman also remains focused on generating healthy cash flows and has a strong balance sheet. Moreover, Huntsman is committed to reduce debt using strong cash flows.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

