Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to “Strong-Buy”

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 100.81. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 96,997 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

