Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) to “Hold”

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.70. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 259.56% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MedAvail will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in MedAvail by 364.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 1,874,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MedAvail by 2,142,300.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 535,575 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in MedAvail by 262.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 229,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 166,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MedAvail by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MedAvail by 760.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

