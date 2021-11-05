Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) to “Strong-Buy”

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumitomo alerts:

SSUMY opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,467,000.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo (SSUMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.