Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Buy

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $219.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.57.

SUI stock opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.44 and its 200-day moving average is $184.06.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 129,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,563,126.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

