Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €121.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Zalando in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.50 ($121.76).

ZAL opened at €78.74 ($92.64) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.48 and a 200-day moving average of €90.81.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

