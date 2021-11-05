Zalando’s (ZLNDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

