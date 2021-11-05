ZENZO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,897.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $684,636.83 and approximately $2,897.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00121840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00041910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $310.49 or 0.00509167 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00054458 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

