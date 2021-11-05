Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stephens from $217.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.65% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ Z opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,621.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock worth $5,933,114. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Z. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

