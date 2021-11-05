Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

