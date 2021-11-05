Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $195.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.43% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.