Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Citigroup

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $188.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.55.

ZBH stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $134.69 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after acquiring an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

