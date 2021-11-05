Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $82,030.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $82,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Richard Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $66.99.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

