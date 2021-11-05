zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €480.00 by Baader Bank

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €480.00 ($564.71) price target from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €233.00 ($274.12) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €470.00 ($552.94) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €480.00 ($564.71) target price on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €355.33 ($418.04).

ZO1 stock traded up €7.20 ($8.47) during trading on Friday, hitting €480.20 ($564.94). The company had a trading volume of 19,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.09. zooplus has a 52-week low of €133.00 ($156.47) and a 52-week high of €491.80 ($578.59). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €463.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €339.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

