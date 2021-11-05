Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Down 7.2% After Earnings Miss

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) shares dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.94. Approximately 5,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 491,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks Company Profile (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

