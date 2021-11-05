Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

ZYXI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $493.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

