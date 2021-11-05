Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.09

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.09 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 352712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after buying an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 17.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after buying an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after buying an additional 310,452 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

