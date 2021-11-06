-$0.05 EPS Expected for Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPCN traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 777,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,571. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

