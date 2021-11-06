$0.30 EPS Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. InterDigital posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 850%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of InterDigital stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,701. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $42,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after purchasing an additional 434,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in InterDigital by 241.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InterDigital by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 85,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

