$0.45 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.18. 648,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriState Capital (TSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC)

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.