$0.45 EPS Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSC. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.18. 648,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.82. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

