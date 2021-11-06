-$0.47 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,288. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.