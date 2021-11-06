$0.54 EPS Expected for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.59. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.