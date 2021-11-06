$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Papa John’s International posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $113.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $140.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

