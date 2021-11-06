$0.79 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.16. Dycom Industries reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

