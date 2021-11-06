$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Welltower reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,248,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,709,000 after buying an additional 90,393 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth $2,535,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,459,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,257,000 after buying an additional 188,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after buying an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,758. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

