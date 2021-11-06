$0.98 EPS Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.09. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total value of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,863. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.28. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

