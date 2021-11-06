$1.00 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 73,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 109,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 74,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.