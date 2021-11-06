$1.00 EPS Expected for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.03. Duke Energy reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duke Energy.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 73,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 109,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 74,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DUK opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.22. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.