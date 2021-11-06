$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $946.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,665,468 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $493.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,212. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -95.32 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $239.25 and a 1 year high of $519.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $486.44 and its 200 day moving average is $412.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

