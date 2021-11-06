$1.31 EPS Expected for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.06. Allegiant Travel reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $18.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.27.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.30. 217,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,930. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.