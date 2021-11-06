$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.47. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average of $152.46.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

