$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,548,274,000 after buying an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 385,969 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCN traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,004. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

