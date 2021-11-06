$11.29 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $11.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.76 billion and the lowest is $10.71 billion. American Express reported sales of $9.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $41.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $42.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $47.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $49.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.65.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

