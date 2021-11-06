11,475 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thryv alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 target price on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $31.06 on Friday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.