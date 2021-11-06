12,835 Shares in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $424.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.