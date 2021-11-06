$13.74 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.32 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.