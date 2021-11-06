$13.74 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report sales of $13.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.32 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. Blade Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $19.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
